Go Texan Day: Cowboys and cowgirls sport their Texas gear in annual Houston Rodeo tradition

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Go Texan Day
,
Houston
,
Houston Rodeo
,
Social Media
Houstonians are donning their cowboy hats and boots Friday as part of Go Texan Day 2021 (Emily Rodriguez/Twitter)

HOUSTON – This year’s Go Texan Day may be a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop Houstonians from continuing with the annual Rodeo tradition.

From little cowboys and cowgirls to men and women in boots, Houstonians took to social media to share pictures of themselves and/or their loved ones in Western wear.

Check out what they’ve shared below:

How are you celebrating Go Texan Day this year? Share in the comments below!

