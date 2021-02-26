Go Texan Day: Cowboys and cowgirls sport their Texas gear in annual Houston Rodeo tradition

HOUSTON – This year’s Go Texan Day may be a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop Houstonians from continuing with the annual Rodeo tradition.
From little cowboys and cowgirls to men and women in boots, Houstonians took to social media to share pictures of themselves and/or their loved ones in Western wear.
Check out what they’ve shared below:
Happy #GoTexanDay, y’all! Today’s the day to sport your hats, boots & any other western wear! Share your look with us using #GoTexanDay! We’d love to see y’all decked out in Texas gear! 🤠— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 26, 2021
Oh, & if you sent us pictures, you’re probably in our slideshow! >> https://t.co/0bfVEe59LK pic.twitter.com/fjomweZ1ni
#GoTexanDay 🤠 pic.twitter.com/oBDGigsvYq— janie (@jjanie0x) February 26, 2021
#GoTexanDay 🤠 Things look a little bit different this year but it doesn’t stop Mrs. Valdez’s class from celebrating how proud we are to be Texan! @Mitchell_Elem @MsBSanchez21 @RGVReaderLeader @TeamHISD @RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/DbnvNfebzZ— Mrs. Valdez (@MrsValdez_HISD) February 26, 2021
Wearing Red for Heart Awareness ❤️. Wearing boots for #GoTexanDay 🤠. Wearing #KatySisterSchools shirt and colors 💙🧡. @MDJH_Panthers @KatyISD_PIE @ginacanty pic.twitter.com/D3WyzSI8Wz— Elizabeth Paz (@ElizabethDPaz13) February 26, 2021
Happy Go Texan Day!!! Throw back to past rodeo years. Really sad its not happening this year but 2022 we will party & drink double for both years! #GoTexanDay #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/gQb5fANKmM— Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole047) February 26, 2021
My little man already for #GoTexanDay y’all he’s getting so tall 🤠🥰 pic.twitter.com/8dQebqMNh4— BarbieJeepMom™ (@BarbieJeepGrl89) February 26, 2021
#GoTexanDay #HTown pic.twitter.com/qQFI6L3XVB— [JA2Throwed] (@JA2Throwed) February 26, 2021
#GoTexanDay My little Cowgirl and Cowboy 🤠😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/wDlO6LV98F— Carlos A. Montoya (@turomon) February 26, 2021
I told him is was #GoTexanDay and he came out of him room wearing this @JJWatt. We’ll miss you being a Texan, but we can’t wait to cheer for you on your new team! #HoustonLovesJJWatt pic.twitter.com/D9Z8tifaaG— Chelsea Lindquist (@chels396) February 26, 2021
When you are celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth and it’s #GoTexanDay you wear your African skirt with your wester boots! #February pic.twitter.com/wAumWTVWXy— Cristina Perez MEd (@Perez_Cristina2) February 26, 2021
#GoTexanDay for my babies today. 💛 @RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/qOwGdBP5kJ— Emily Rodriguez (@emilymeagenn) February 26, 2021
How are you celebrating Go Texan Day this year? Share in the comments below!
Happy #GoTexanDay! Share photos of your look here--> https://t.co/i4bIcjxixX #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/hqhGvdvkfL— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 26, 2021