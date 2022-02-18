Human remains found in wooded area in northwest Houston believed to be missing 35-year-old Daniel Brown, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on human remains they believe could be of Daniel Deshawn Brown, the Houston man who police said was shot and killed by his own friend.

Trevyon Tellis, 27, has been charged with murder.

On Friday, while conducting a search for Brown’s body, homicide investigators located remains in a wooded area near T.C. Jester Boulevard and Pinemont Drive.

Brown, 35, was last seen alive about noon on Jan. 25. After not having any contact with him for two days, his family went to the HPD South Central Police Station and filed a report with the HPD Missing Persons Unit.

Believing foul play may have been involved, HPD homicide detectives opened an investigation.

Investigators found evidence that concluded, on the day he disappeared, Brown was at Tellis’ home at 2121 McIlhenny Street, where Tellis fatally shot his friend sometime after 10 p.m.

Tellis was taken into custody on Feb. 15 and admitted to investigators his involvement in Brown’s death. At that time, Brown’s body had not been located.

His anguished mother, Alma Brown, had suspicions from the very beginning that Tellis was involved.

“I just want him to pay for what he did to my son,” she said. “I personally asked Trevyon to come to the police station because I knew that he was the last person to contact Daniel.”

Alma Brown said Tellis’ brash nature disturbed her, and she would not have any peace until her son was found.

“Why do you think he was so bold to still wear (it) after he killed him? Two days ago, he called and asked if I would meet with him and his lawyer because he said I was putting his life in danger. That’s bold to kill someone and then wear his jewelry and be boastful,” the mother said during an interview.

Court documents revealed that Tellis pawned multiple items that belonged to the victim and even used his credit cards to make purchases. When Tellis was arrested, he was even wearing some of the victim’s jewelry. Tellis was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $200,000.

Daniel Brown was a father and a musician. He studied at Morehouse College in Atlanta and was set to close on a home next month for his growing family.

The identity of the remains is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

