Search underway for missing Houston man last seen near Washington Avenue

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a Houston who has been missing for a week, according to the Houston Police Department.

Daniel Deshawn Brown, 35, was last seen near the 5000 block of Washington Ave. on Jan. 25, police said. He was wearing a green tracksuit at the time of his disappearance.

Brown’s mother told KPRC 2 her son’s cellphone was found in the possession of a homeless person.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts or disappearance is being asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.