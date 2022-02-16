Suspect charged with capital murder in case of missing Houston man, HPD says

The suspect, Trevyon Tellis, 27, is charged in the 482nd State District Court with the capital murder of the victim, Daniel Deshawn Brown, 35.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of 35-year-old Daniel Deshawn Brown who was reported missing on Jan. 27, Houston Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Trevyon Tellis, 27, has since been charged with capital murder.

Brown was last seen near the 5000 block of Washington Ave. on Jan. 25, according to police.

Believing foul play may have been involved, HPD homicide detectives opened an investigation into Brown’s disappearance.

During the investigation, police discovered on Jan. 25, Brown was with Tellis at his residence located at 2121 McIlhenny Street. Police said they believe Brown was shot to death at the location around 10 p.m.

Investigators believe Tellis disposed of the body before being arrested on Feb. 15. During the arrest, police said Tellis admitted to investigators his involvement in Brown’s death.

The investigation is ongoing as Brown’s body has not been recovered.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.