Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are engaged

Houston’s own Simone Biles will soon be walking down the aisle.

Biles announced her engagement to Houston Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens on Tuesday.

The couple first met via the dating app Raya in March 2020.

The romantic proposal took place during golden hour on Valentine’s Day, where Biles said the “easiest yes.”

Biles shared her excitement to marry Owens writing on Instragram, “THE EASIEST YESI can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ”

The image has gone viral with more than 600,000 people liking it.

