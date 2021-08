HOUSTON – Olympian Simone Biles is back home!

Houstonians, along with United Airlines, will welcome the local champ back home as she is reunited with her family at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

She will be greeted in Terminal C by her family, friends and members of United’s team, followed by a surprise welcome by members of the World Championship Centre, the Biles’ gymnastic training facility, in the baggage claim area, according to a news release.