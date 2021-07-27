Simone Biles: Share your well wishes for the star Houston gymnast at the Olympics

Simone Biles warms up prior to competition on day two of the women's 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

HOUSTON – United States star gymnast Simone Biles has left team competition in the Olympics.

We’d like our viewers to help wish her well. You can send in your messages to Biles using the form below. We might even use your message in one of our newscasts.

Thanks for helping us.

Messages from you

Anonymous: Thank you!

Stephen Winchester: You’re an inspiration to millions!

Georgiann Weaver: Sweetheart, we all love and respect you and all your hard work....Thank you for it all...Take good care and God’s Blessings always....

Lisa Martinez: Simone you are an inspiration to us all. We are rooting for you and wish you the very best. You are the GOAT 🙌🏼

Lisa Merino: Simone, we are so proud of you! Your accomplishments in gymnastics competitions and outside of gymnastics is something to be noted. You have touched so many people with your grace and honesty!

Hugo Sanchez: I heard that the gymnast life is very hard and ephemeral. You gave us more than plenty to be proud. Now is your time to go out and enjoy your life. You’ll do great.

Roger Bridgwater: You make us all so proud and I’m so sorry that you are not able to continue in the competition. I’ll be praying for your health and opportunity to shine again. Bless you

Paul Uschak: Best wishes to you. You’re a STAR in what you do. God bless.

Jay Mehta: She’s already a winner in my eyes

Christy Brewer: Sweet Simone! We are so proud of you not only as an Olympic athlete but because you have integrity and inner beauty that shine so bright. You do you and we will keep cheering you on! Many blessings!

Yolanda Orr: I am very proud of you! Thank you for your continued efforts representing our country. Please take care and have a speedy and successful recovery!

Tracy Sandifer: Best in luck to whatever you have in store for your future, Simone! Great to have such a great athlete representing H-town!!

Mari Carney: #GOAT

Agnes Voges: You are solid gold no matter what.

Suzette: You are the best ever❤️

Amy Taylor: Queen Simone, you have inspired and uplifted many. You will forever be #1 in our books. Sending prayers and positive light

Kate Beck: THANK YOU for OWNING your own decisions. Thank you for choosing for your own health above all else. This is a brave and honorable choice, one I am proud of you for making. You are an icon. Be proud.

James: Simone. You’re still the greatest.

Marcel Wormsley: As a mental health advocate, I appreciate your openness and vulnerability regarding your mental/emotional state, as well as your presence of mind to know when things are not okay. You are an inspiration to so many and have shown us the importance of speaking openly about this issue and caring for ourselves first. May you prosper in all your endeavors.

Priscilla King Blue: It’s ok not to be ok, your health is what matters.

Angela Gilbert: Praying.

Diana: No matter what your grit and determination are undeniable! You are loved by so many and if you never ever competed again, you will still be GOAT! Your mental health is most important💕

Shelley Frost: You did the right thing, the hard thing. You listened to your body and your mind. You are forever the GOAT!

Molly W: So proud of you for recognizing your needs and acting on them to take care of yourself and make sure you were safe. Thank you for sending a message that wellbeing is important <3

Jeanette Monteith: Hang in there, Simone. I’m so proud of you. By admitting that you are human and being mindful enough to know that you were in danger, you showed girls that it is OK to take care of themselves. Bravo.

Kerry Harris: Dearest Simone, mental health is as important as physical health. You take care of you! We will always be cheering for you! You have completely amazed us all for years and always will!

Roxie Robison: Stay strong, keep your head up, you’re awesome, God got you!!!!

Susie Grimes: Keep up the good work and God bless you Simone!

Debra Williams: Simone it is ok to think about your health first. Winning medals is fantastic but have already proven yourself. Your mental stability is what’s important. Stay strong & healthy sweetheart. Much Love

Judy Hamilton: My heart and prayers are with you.

June Kamrath: We’re so proud of you Simone. You mean so much to us, and the young women in your sport. It’s all a lot to handle. Take care of yourself. Thank you for all you do!

Kristy Clemons: Get well soon! You represent Houston so well. Will always be the GOAT.