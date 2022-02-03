PHOTOS: This is what Texas looks like as wind, ice, rain pushes across the state

35º

HOUSTON – These are some of the images captured from across Texas by KPRC 2 viewers and beyond as severe weather sweeps across the state.

Pins User

Remington is ready for a iceball fight.

Houston
Summer
San Antonio
Pins User

No power since 10:25am. Getting a Hotel tonight. Wow, same thing as last year. Should have bought a generator.

San Antonio
geauxsaints

Sleet is sticking to the Jeep here in Montgomery! It’s been sleeting with flurries for about an hour! Come on snow!!!

Montgomery
Stephanie

Sweet boy Cayenne is out protecting the land but forgot his ear muffs back at the barn.

Boerne
Pins User
Plantersville
Michael

Ice and cold

San Antonio
Pins User

Hoping electricity comes on! Live oak, Tx

San Antonio

