LIST: Ice reported on some Houston-area bridges, roads due to arctic front

HOUSTON – With the arctic cold front bringing cold air to our area, some roads and bridges have started to form ice, which can be dangerous for drivers.
Here’s a list of icy roads and bridges:
- Jeff Linder, Director of Harris County Flood Control District flood operations and forecasting, said ice is starting to form on bridges along US-290 between Waller and Chappell Hill
Ice is starting to form on bridges along US 290 between Waller and Chappell Hill. Use extreme caution. Freezing rain will continue for the next several hours #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/577jvqBx0W— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) February 3, 2022
- US-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE
- US-290 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE