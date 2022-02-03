35º

LIST: Ice reported on some Houston-area bridges, roads due to arctic front

TxDOT warns that dangerous, icy conditions remain on roads with wintry weather.

HOUSTON – With the arctic cold front bringing cold air to our area, some roads and bridges have started to form ice, which can be dangerous for drivers.

Here’s a list of icy roads and bridges:

  • Jeff Linder, Director of Harris County Flood Control District flood operations and forecasting, said ice is starting to form on bridges along US-290 between Waller and Chappell Hill
  • US-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE
  • US-290 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE

