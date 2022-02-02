66º

LIST: Possible wintry weather prompts school district, university closures in SE and central Texas

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – There are several school districts and universities in southeast Texas that will be closed or under early dismissal ahead of winter weather expected to impact our area this week.

Here are the following schools under early release for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Here are the following closures/afterschool activity cancelations for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Additionally, Texas A&M University at College Station and The University of Texas at Austin will also be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Campus will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. We will update the community Thursday afternoon regarding plans for Friday’s...

Posted by The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

