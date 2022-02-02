LIST: Possible wintry weather prompts school district, university closures in SE and central Texas

HOUSTON – There are several school districts and universities in southeast Texas that will be closed or under early dismissal ahead of winter weather expected to impact our area this week.
Here are the following schools under early release for Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Anderson-Shiro CISD - Early release at 12:30 p.m.
- Navasota ISD - Click here for the early release schedule. All extracurricular activities canceled for Thursday night.
- Richards ISD - Early release at 12:30 p.m.
- Waller ISD - Early release, Extracurricular activities canceled for Thursday night.
Here are the following closures/afterschool activity cancelations for Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Burton ISD - Closed Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Channelview ISD - afterschool activities canceled
- Fort Bend ISD - afterschool activities canceled
- Galena Park ISD - afterschool activities canceled
- KIPP Texas–Houston - afterschool activities canceled
- Iola ISD - Closed Thursday, Feb. 3
- North Zulch ISD - Closed Thursday, Feb. 3
- Rhodes School for the Performing Arts’ - Humble & Northshore - afterschool activities canceled
- Stafford Municipal School District - afterschool activities canceled
Additionally, Texas A&M University at College Station and The University of Texas at Austin will also be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.
Texas A&M is canceling classes at the College Station campus on Thursday, Feb. 3, as a winter storm is expected to worsen across the region. Employees will be expected to work remotely. #tamu— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 2, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/soLn5BTgy0 pic.twitter.com/tAVrWXgnbl
Campus will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. We will update the community Thursday afternoon regarding plans for Friday’s...Posted by The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday, February 2, 2022