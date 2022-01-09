Tornado brings down power lines, causes structural damage in Humble, authorities say

HUMBLE, Texas – A tornado touched down in the Humble area during Saturday night’s storms.

According to Humble Police Chief Ken Thies, parts of a commercial roof were blown nearly a quarter-mile away, landing in the middle of a nearby neighborhood.

Multiple homes and businesses reported some level of damage, including fallen trees and roofs torn off.

Power lines were also damaged, according to authorities. As a result, power was knocked out for thousands of residents.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected by the storm.

Chief Thies urged residents to stay inside as crews work to remove power lines knocked down due to fallen trees and wind.