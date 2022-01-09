PHOTOS: Storms cause flooding, damage in parts of Houston-area

HOUSTON – Saturday night’s storms caused flooding in parts of the northern Houston-area, and possibly a tornado around the Humble area.
Officials are also working to determine if a tornado also touched down the Montgomery area.
Heavy rains also produced high water spots in several areas of north and northwest Houston, prompting road closures.
Storms overnight caused flooding on the feeder of I45 & W Mount Houston. Dozens of cars and one Metro bus stranded in...Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Sunday, January 9, 2022