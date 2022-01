LIST: High water reported on some Houston-area roads during storms

HOUSTON – Here is a list of high water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar.

Check rainfall totals where you are.

High water reported on 290 at Tidwell Road (Houston Transtar)

BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound After HAMMERLY BLVD - High Water - Status: Verified at 3:03 AM - Lanes Affected: 2 Frontage Road Lane(s) — transtar_roadweather (@hou_roadweather) January 9, 2022

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - High Water - Status: Verified at 3:24 AM - Lanes Affected: 3 Frontage Road Lane(s) — transtar_roadweather (@hou_roadweather) January 9, 2022

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - High Water - Status: Verified at 3:06 AM - Lanes Affected: 1 Ramp Lane(s), 1 Shoulder Lane(s) — transtar_roadweather (@hou_roadweather) January 9, 2022

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD - High Water - Status: Verified at 3:04 AM - Lanes Affected: 1 Ramp Lane(s) — transtar_roadweather (@hou_roadweather) January 9, 2022

Check the latest traffic conditions here.