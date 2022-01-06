5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Jan. 6

Here are things to know for Thursday, Jan. 6:

1. Houston police release body-camera footage after officer responding to call fatally strikes pedestrian

Houston police released body-camera footage that shows an officer strike and kill a pedestrian in Houston’s Sunnyside area in early December.

In a video presentation, Yasar Bashir, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department’s Patrol Region 3 Command, narrates the incident.

About 5:39 p.m. on Dec. 4, an HPD patrol unit with its emergency lights activated was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Reed Road, near Scott Street, when it left the roadway and struck pedestrian Michael Wayne Jackson, 62, before crashing into a dumpster.

Read more.

Ad

2. Investigation underway into claim it took police 4 hours to respond after George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was shot

The Houston Emergency Center announced Wednesday it will investigate the claim that it took officers four hours to respond to the shooting of George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece.

The investigation comes after Houston Police Department chief Troy Finner released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 4 about his officers’ response time.

According to the 4-year-old’s father, he called Houston police to report that his daughter had been shot at an apartment complex located at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard around 3 a.m. He said officers didn’t arrive at the apartment until 7 a.m.

HEC said the internal investigation will determine if the proper call handling protocols and procedures were followed for the shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day.

Read more.

Ad

3. 16 people found inside unlicensed assisted living facility in NW Houston, HCFMO says

The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after 16 people were found in an unlicensed assisted living facility in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

HCFMO units responded to reports of an illegal boarding home located at 12610 Cypress North around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, 16 people, three of which were nonambulatory, were found inside the home, which had no permit, and several fire and life safety code violations.

Read more.

4. QR code scammers hitting on-street parking in Texas cities -- including Houston, officials say; This is what you need to know

Houston is warning the public about a scam they’ve learned about in Texas cities and may be affecting people using on-street parking stations in Houston.

Ad

Officials said Wednesday that fraudulent QR codes are being affixed to on-street parking pay stations. These fraudulent QR codes link to a non-city-affiliated website or a fake vendor. In the past three weeks, Houston officials say parking enforcement officers in both San Antonio and Austin discovered fraudulent QR codes affixed to on-street parking pay stations.

And now, ParkHouston told KPRC 2 they’re seeing it in our own back yard. There were five locations where workers found codes Wednesday morning. Most are east of downtown and one in downtown.

Read more.

5. Ready 2 Rodeo? Gwen Stefani, Khalid and Tim McGraw among RODEOHOUSTON’s star-studded 2022 entertainment lineup

Are you Ready 2 Rodeo this year?

Ad

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainment lineup Wednesday.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 20. The lineup includes a wide range of performances, from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka).

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in