Catching up with Daniella Guzman ahead of her return to KPRC 2

Daniella Guzman was born and raised in the Houston area. She went to school here. She and her husband started a family here. Now, in just a matter of days, she’ll be back at home as part of our KPRC 2 team once again.

We first announced Guzman’s special homecoming back in November. She was previously a reporter at our station.

In just a matter of days, she’ll appear on the KPRC 2 anchor desk to bring you the news week nights at 6 p.m. & 10 p.m., alongside Kris Gutierrez who also started at KPRC 2 as a reporter.

Ad

(Daniella Guzman)

Ahead of Guzman’s return, she chatted with KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Keith Garvin. The trio spent time together in Tokyo for the last Summer Olympics. You can see their conversation in the video player above.