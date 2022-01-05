75º

LIVE

Local News

Catching up with Daniella Guzman ahead of her return to KPRC 2

Tags: Daniella Guzman

Daniella Guzman was born and raised in the Houston area. She went to school here. She and her husband started a family here. Now, in just a matter of days, she’ll be back at home as part of our KPRC 2 team once again.

We first announced Guzman’s special homecoming back in November. She was previously a reporter at our station.

In just a matter of days, she’ll appear on the KPRC 2 anchor desk to bring you the news week nights at 6 p.m. & 10 p.m., alongside Kris Gutierrez who also started at KPRC 2 as a reporter.

(Daniella Guzman)

Ahead of Guzman’s return, she chatted with KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Keith Garvin. The trio spent time together in Tokyo for the last Summer Olympics. You can see their conversation in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.