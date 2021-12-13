5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Dec. 13

Here are things to know for Monday, Dec. 13:

1. HCSO: 1 killed, at least 13 others injured when suspect opens fire on candlelight vigil in Baytown

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a group of up to 50 people had gathered at a lot in the 1400 block of N Market Loop as part of a celebration of life for a man who had recently died.

Gonzalez said, just as the crowd was releasing balloons around 6:40 p.m., someone drove by in a vehicle and began firing at least 20 shots into the crowd.

At least 14 people were shot. Three victims were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Read more.

2. Suspect arrested in shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins, wounding of 2 others, identified

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the October shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins and the wounding of two other deputies outside a north Houston bar, authorities said.

Ad

Eddie Alberto Miller, 19, was arrested Sunday and has been charged with capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder. According to court documents, Miller has no criminal history.

Authorities called the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16, an “ambush attack.”

It was an early Saturday morning when Atkins and fellow Precinct 4 deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darrell Garret were working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge.

At about 2:12 a.m., Atkins and Garrett responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar. As they were attempting to arrest a robbery suspect, a man with an AR-15 rifle ambushed the pair, striking both deputies. According to court documents, deputies were arresting an associate of Miller’s when he allegedly opened fire.

Read more.

Ad

3. Gov. Abbott sends help to tornado-devastated western Kentucky

Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that he is sending help to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky.

“I have authorized the deployment of @txtf1 to assist our friends in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes that shook their state overnight. They will assist in recovery efforts” Abbott tweeted. “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia & me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes.”

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

Ad

Read more.

4. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

Houston’s hometown rapper and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion can finally call herself a college graduate!

On Saturday, close to 1,000 students graduated from The Texas Southern University. The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, walked across the stage to shake the hand of Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, TSU’s new president.

“Good morning hotties!! It’s graduation day!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

In honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation, she was honored with her own hashtag and emoji on Twitter, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”

Megan has now earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration. She walked with her fellow classmates from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Ad

Read more.

5. KPRC 2 Investigates cell phone carrier bait and switch: A warning about salespeople who try to get you to switch your service provider

Stores are hopping right now with holiday shoppers. We have a warning if you are approached in a store by a salesperson who wants to switch your cell service. KPRC 2 Investigates looks into who these salespeople are and why you need to be careful when you sign a new contract.

Approached by salesperson while shopping in a big box store

It’s happened to all of us, right? You are walking through a store checking off your list when someone approaches and says, “Hey, who is your cell provider?” Maybe you look the other way or pretend like you didn’t hear them.

Diana and Zachary Carr actually stopped and even signed up for service, but they say they didn’t get what they bargained for.

Ad

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in