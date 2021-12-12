Legendary Mexican performer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81, family confirms

FILE - Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old king of ranchera music is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Vicente Fernandez, a cultural icon known as the “King of Rancheras” in Mexico and worldwide, has died. He was 81 years old.

His family confirmed his death on his Instagram account, where they said he passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Fernandez had numerous health issues in recent years, including a fall he suffered at his ranch in Guadalajara since August, where the singer had lived. The fall placed him in the ICU on a ventilator.

“It was an honor and a great pride for him to share his great musical career with everyone and to give everything for his audience,” his family said on Instagram in Spanish. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Fernandez is well-known for numerous international hits, including “El Rey,” “Volver, Volver,” and “Por Tu Maldito Amor.” He also sold more than 65 albums, starred in 34 films in Mexican cinema, and earned eight Latin Grammys, KNBC and The Arizona Republic reported.