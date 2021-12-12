Arrest made in shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins, wounding of 2 others, authorities say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the October shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins and the wounding of two other deputies outside a north Houston bar, authorities said.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the October shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins and the wounding of two other deputies outside a north Houston bar, authorities said.

Authorities called the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16, an “ambush attack.”

It was an early Saturday morning when Atkins and fellow Precinct 4 deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darrell Garret were working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge.

At about 2:12 a.m., Atkins and Garrett responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar. As they were attempting to arrest a robbery suspect, a man with an AR-15 rifle ambushed the pair, striking both deputies.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Barthen rushed outside to aid his fellow deputies and was also shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Ad

Atkins died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two-month-old child.

He was 30 years old and had recently returned from paternity leave.

‘They did everything together’: Ambushed Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’ who shared unbreakable bond (Images courtesy of Lajah Richardson)

Atkins joined the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in January 2019. He, Barthen and Garrett were best friends who were described as “brothers” who shared an unbreakable bond. Atkins’ father was also a deputy.

His death sent shock waves through the community, with those who knew him calling him a loving co-worker, mentor, friend, son and father. His funeral was filled with emotional tributes from those he knew.

Ad

Fallen Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins honored during funeral service (KPRC 2)

Nearly two months after the tragedy, it was announced that an arrest had been made. Both the Houston Police Department and Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office assisted in tracking the suspect down.

HPD released a statement in a tweet, that read:

“This afternoon, HPD officers and Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a male suspect believed to be the shooter in the murder of Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Atkins and the attempted murders of Deputies [Juqaim] Barthen and [Darrell] Garrett.

We want to thank the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for their collaboration and the outstanding work of our HPD homicide detectives.”

Constable Mark Herman’s Office shared the news, tweeting, “Today, it was great news to hear from our friend Chief Troy Finner that his team had made an arrest in the murder of Deputy Kareem Atkins. Tomorrow myself and Deputy Atkin’s widow, Nadia will be joining Chief Finner in a joint press conference. #swiftjustice.”

Ad

The suspect’s identity has not been provided as of Sunday. HPD will provide more details in a live press conference Monday.

RELATED:

Funeral Monday for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was ambushed at Houston bar

Deputies share unbreakable bond: What we know about the relationship between the 3 Harris County Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’

Body of slain Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins escorted to funeral home

Ad

VIDEOS: The most powerful, emotional moments from mourners at funeral for Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins