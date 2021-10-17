Watch live: Body of Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins escorted to funeral home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The body of slain Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins was escorted to a funeral home Sunday evening.

Atkins was shot and killed Saturday in an ambush outside a north Houston bar.

Atkins and fellow Precinct 4 deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darrell Garret were working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge early Saturday when the shooting occurred. At about 2:12 a.m. Atkins and Garrett responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar. As they were attempting to arrest a robbery suspect, a man with an AR-15 rifle ambushed the pair, striking both deputies. Upon hearing the gunshots, Barthen rushed outside to aid his fellow deputies and was also shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Atkins died from his injuries, authorities said. He was 30 years old. He had recently returned from paternity leave. He leaves behind a wife and two-month-old child.

Atkins joined the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in January 2019.

“The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is hurting, however today Constable Herman wanted to make sure that Deputy Atkins got the proper treatment and the proper procession headed to his final resting place,” said Buddy Gheen, a captain with Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. “With the help of Chief Finner with HPD, Sheriff Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and various police agencies, Constable Herman was able to make it happen and as you can see around, the force and the love law enforcement has given us.”

Captain Gheen said the events of early Saturday morning have devastated the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and all its deputies.

“To have it happen in your own department is absolutely catastrophic and saddening to say the least,” Captain Gheen said.

The ambush that killed Atkins and wounded his fellow deputies remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the gunman is urged to report it to the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.

