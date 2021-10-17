How to help families of ambushed Pct. 4 Deputies Kareem Atkins, Darryl Garrett and Juqaim Barthen

Deputy Kareem Atkins died from his injuries. Deputies Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were wounded in the ambush.

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s biggest non-profit organizations is stepping in to assist family members of the three Precinct 4 deputies who were ambushed during Saturday morning’s shooting at a north Houston bar.

The 100 Club, an organization that assists family members of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, announced on Sunday they will open a survivor’s fund for the family of Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed, and Deputy Darryl Garrett and Deputy Juqaim Barthen, who suffered injuries. All three deputies were working an extra shift at a north Houston nightclub when they were ambushed.

A $20,000 check will be presented to Deputy Atkins’ wife to help with expenses. The organization will also provide additional help with educational expenses, mortgage expenses, and more.

Those who are interested in donating to the “Survivor’s Fund” can click here to make a donation. Contributions can also be mailed at 6919 Portwest Dr. Ste. 150, Houston, TX 77024.

Ad

Those who donate to the fund will receive a “100 Club” sticker decal.

More coverage on Click2Houston.com

1 Pct. 4 deputy killed, 2 others wounded in ambush outside N Houston bar, authorities say

Harris County flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins

‘How can you have so much hate in your heart?’: Fiancée says deputy injured in ambush will need kidney transplant

Ad

‘Probably one of the toughest days of my career’: Constable Mark Herman reacts to north Houston shooting that killed Harris County Pct. 4 deputy

PHOTOS: Fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed in north Houston shooting honored during procession

Deputies share unbreakable bond: What we know about the relationship between the 3 Harris County Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’