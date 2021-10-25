‘He was a great dad’: Slain Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins remembered as a loving father, husband

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed in mid-October in an ambush outside a north Houston bar, will be laid to rest Monday.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed in mid-October in an ambush outside a north Houston bar, will be laid to rest Monday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed in mid-October in an ambush outside a north Houston bar, will be laid to rest Monday.

In a press conference held ahead of the funeral service, Deputy Atkins’s wife, Nadia Aweineh and his father, Cecil Atkins, said Kareem loved his job.

“It meant everything to him,” Atkins said.

Atkins joined the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in January 2019.

“It was something he always wanted to do, since he was a kid,” Aweineh said. “That’s all I ever heard about -- That he couldn’t wait and that he’d do anything to get there. He made it.”

RELATED: Funeral Monday for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was ambushed at Houston bar

Ad

Atkins said he wanted the community to remember his son not only as a dedicated deputy but also as a loving father and husband.

“I hope they remember him as a good deputy,” Atkins said. “Someone who’s always done what it takes to protect our citizens, does whatever it takes to protect his family, his kids, wife.”

Deputy Atkins had recently returned from paternity leave when he was shot and killed on Oct. 16. His wife had given birth to their child several weeks prior. Aweineh said they had just purchased a new home for their growing family.

“We did just have a new baby and of course, he wanted to give them everything so he had just bought our brand new home just a couple months ago,” Aweineh said. “We just moved in.”

RELATED: Deputies share unbreakable bond: What we know about the relationship between the 3 Harris County Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’

Ad

Aweineh added that the pair had planned to take their children to Disney World in Florida the weekend he was killed.

“I mean the fact he died the night before we were supposed to leave for Florida to take our kids to Disneyworld says everything,” Aweineh said. “It says exactly who he was as a dad and what he wanted for his kids.”

“He made a huge huge impact and it’s hard,” Aweineh said. “All I can say is that I hope he sees everything.”

Deputy Atkins will be laid to rest in Monday afternoon in Tomball.

“I just want to peacefully get him in the ground,” Aweineh said.

RELATED: Body of slain Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins escorted to funeral home