90-day countdown begins for return of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – Tuesday marks the official countdown kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s “90 Days ‘til 90 Years” celebration, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20, 2022.

“Today is an exciting day, as we officially kick off our 90 day countdown to the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “The Rodeo has become an annual celebration of Western heritage that is truly woven into the fabric of our city, which is why we are thrilled to collaborate with one of Houston’s most iconic artists, GONZO247, to create a Rodeo-themed mural in downtown Houston.”

Rodeo fans have been anxiously waiting for things to get back to normal. On March 11, operations for all rodeo festivities were immediately canceled as officials in both Houston and Harris County declare a health emergency for the then novel coronavirus.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and top rodeo officials made the decision to protect lives and shut the annual event down.

The following year, it was decided that only a small portion of rodeo activities could be held because the virus was still not under control. It is not known what safety measures will be in place.

Ahead of the big event, Houstonians can get a glimpse of the new Rodeo-themed mural as it progresses in the downtown district, located at One Market Square Garage, situated at the intersection of Prairie St. and Travis St. Both the Rodeo and Houston’s art scene are an integral part of the community, and this Western-themed mural will represent the city-wide celebration of Western heritage that brings all Houstonians together, year after year. Designed by Houston native, self-taught multidisciplinary artist and creator of the nearby Houston is Inspired mural, GONZO247, along with other local artists, the mural will rise nine stories tall once complete.

To get “rodeo-ready,” fans can snag 90th anniversary merchandise at rodeohouston.com, including an exclusive line of commemorative Rodeo-inspired threads and limited-edition collectibles, from jackets and pins to tote bags and buckles.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

