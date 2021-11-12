KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes named Houston METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes is the 2022 METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion.

The METRO event organizers invited Houston-area traffic reporters to get behind the wheel and see if they have what it takes to wrangle a 40-foot METRO bus through one of the toughest safety courses in Texas.

Anavid got a perfect score and was the only traffic reporter who did not hit a cone.

All participants received training from some of the most talented bus operators in the world — like four-time national bus rodeo champion Charlie Kennedy, Sr. — prior to the competition, according to a news release about the event.

METRO held the event to help promote its job openings, which include bus operators and mechanics openings.

Some key factors for employment:

Must be 21 and up to apply.

Applicants must have their high school diploma or GED from an accredited entity or must be obtained within two (2) years of employment.

Candidates must possess a valid Texas Driver’s License or, if from out of state, be eligible to obtain one.

Bonus pay for bilingual employees.

Pay for bus operators has been increased to $20 per hour.

Be sure to watch Monday morning at 6 a.m. Viewers will see Anavid doing her thing!