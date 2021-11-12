70º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes named Houston METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston, Anavid Reyes, KPRC, METRO
METRO Traffic Reporter Rodeo Champion Anavid Reyes (Amanda Cochran/METRO/KPRC 2,Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes is the 2022 METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion.

The METRO event organizers invited Houston-area traffic reporters to get behind the wheel and see if they have what it takes to wrangle a 40-foot METRO bus through one of the toughest safety courses in Texas.

Anavid got a perfect score and was the only traffic reporter who did not hit a cone.

All participants received training from some of the most talented bus operators in the world — like four-time national bus rodeo champion Charlie Kennedy, Sr. — prior to the competition, according to a news release about the event.

METRO held the event to help promote its job openings, which include bus operators and mechanics openings.

Some key factors for employment:

  • Must be 21 and up to apply.
  • Applicants must have their high school diploma or GED from an accredited entity or must be obtained within two (2) years of employment.
  • Candidates must possess a valid Texas Driver’s License or, if from out of state, be eligible to obtain one.
  • Bonus pay for bilingual employees.
  • Pay for bus operators has been increased to $20 per hour.

Be sure to watch Monday morning at 6 a.m. Viewers will see Anavid doing her thing!

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email