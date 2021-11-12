KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes named Houston METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes is the 2022 METRO Traffic Reporter Bus Rodeo champion.
The METRO event organizers invited Houston-area traffic reporters to get behind the wheel and see if they have what it takes to wrangle a 40-foot METRO bus through one of the toughest safety courses in Texas.
Anavid got a perfect score and was the only traffic reporter who did not hit a cone.
All participants received training from some of the most talented bus operators in the world — like four-time national bus rodeo champion Charlie Kennedy, Sr. — prior to the competition, according to a news release about the event.
METRO held the event to help promote its job openings, which include bus operators and mechanics openings.
Some key factors for employment:
- Must be 21 and up to apply.
- Applicants must have their high school diploma or GED from an accredited entity or must be obtained within two (2) years of employment.
- Candidates must possess a valid Texas Driver’s License or, if from out of state, be eligible to obtain one.
- Bonus pay for bilingual employees.
- Pay for bus operators has been increased to $20 per hour.
Be sure to watch Monday morning at 6 a.m. Viewers will see Anavid doing her thing!