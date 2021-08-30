Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo named best in the U.S. at Academy of Country Music Honors

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was recognized as Rodeo of the Year at the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors, held Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The event recognized the honorees and off-camera category winners from the 55th and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Special Awards, Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, and Songwriter of the Year Award.

To qualify for the industry award, a rodeo or fair must have a minimum of one country music artist or headliner, have occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales, according to release.

Nominees included the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Minnesota State Fair, Cheyenne Frontier Days and the California Mid-State Fair

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the Academy of Country Music,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo, in a statement. “After a couple of challenging years in our industry, this ACM nod is a testament to the resilience of our volunteers, staff, partners and artists, whose dedication and commitment to the Rodeo has never wavered. And, as we prepare for a long-awaited comeback of our annual event, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back in 2022 for the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration.”

Proud Houstonians can watch the winning moment during the television special of the 14th Annual ACM Honors, airing on the Circle TV Network on November 23 at 9 p.m. CST.

