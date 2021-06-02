Here are some things you can look forward to ahead of Rodeo 2022

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced its plan for multiple key events that will lead up to the 90th anniversary of the Bayou City event.

While The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled from Feb. 28 through March 20, Houstonians know there is more to the Rodeo than just those few weeks.

Leading up to the event, there are several festivities, including Rodeo Roundup, Go Texan Day, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, the Downtown Rodeo Parade and more.

The barbecue contest will kick off its festivities on Feb. 24, but that weekend will also host the other events meant to celebrate the beginning of the Rodeo season in Houston.

Despite usually being on a Tuesday, Rodeo Roundup will also be included in that weekend’s event list.

Visit the Rodeo Houston website to see the fill pre-Rodeo event lineup.