Timeline: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo through the years

The Houston Livestock and Rodeo as Houstonians know it got its start nearly 90 years ago as the city’s first big livestock show. What began with just 2,000 attendees has grown into one of the world’s largest rodeos. Here’s a look back at the show’s history:

1931: It all started back in 1931, at the Texas State Hotel, now known as the Club Quarters Hotel. There, a group of businessmen and cattlemen convened to figure out how to grow the region’s cattle industry. Despite two million cattle in the area, Houston ranked 37th among livestock markets. Their solution? Yup, you guessed it: A livestock show. And so the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition was born.

1932: The first show, held in Sam Houston Hall in 1932, lured some 2,000 attendees with free barbecue and impromptu rough-and-ready rodeos. The Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Texas A&M College, sold for a whopping $504. All in all, the week-long event lost around $2,800.

1937: The show didn’t go on. A fire damaged Sam Houston Hall following the 1936 show so organizers opted to take a beat and explore new ideas for the 1938 show.

1938: Sam Houston Coliseum became the show’s new home. The first parade was held downtown and the first organized rodeo was added to the festivities.

1939: By 1939, Houston’s cattle market ranked 7th among the nation’s livestock markets.

1942: Gene Autry became the show’s first star entertainer, and he calf scramble was added.

1952: The first trail ride, from Brenham to Houston, was held.

1957: The show presented its first scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

1961: The organization changed its name to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

1966: The show moved to the Astrodome and the organization’s signature logo was adopted.

1983: George Strait first Rodeo Houston performance took place.

2003: The show moved to the NRG Stadium and NRG Center.