Ask 2: Who was the first big entertainer to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

The question: Who was the first big entertainer to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

The answer: In 1942, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed its first big entertainer, Gene Autry, America’s great singing cowboy.

Autry went on to perform at the rodeo seven more times: Each year from 1943 through 1945, from 1947 to 1948 and in 1955.

During Houston Rodeo’s early years, Autry also worked behind the scenes to produce the event.

In 1996, 54 years after Autry’s first performance at Rodeo Houston, organizers inducted “The Singing Cowboy” into the Star Trail of Fame, which pays tribute to entertainers that have made an impact on the show. Currently, seven other acts have earned the honor: Alan Jackson, Reba, Charley Pride, Roy Rogers, Elvis Prseley, George Strait, and Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who share the distinction as Brooks & Dunn. The Star Trail of Fame is located outside the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offices in the NRG Center.

