Harris County commissioners to vote to approve in-depth analysis of Astroworld Festival

Harris County commissioners will vote to approve an in-depth analysis of the planning, preparation and execution of Astroworld Festival 2021 on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Judge Hidalgo’s office said that, if approved, the third-party entity would help provide an objective view on things that should have been done or provide recommendations.

The agenda item documentation shows this may include a review of planning and permitting processes, documents and decisions leading up to the event, as well as decisions made, and actions taken, during the event.

The death toll from the event is now at 10.

