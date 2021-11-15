9-year-old Ezra Blount dies after being trampled at Astroworld Festival, bringing death toll to 10

HOUSTON – Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was critically injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, has died, according to attorney Benjamin Crump.

Ezra was in the hospital fighting for his life after being trampled in the crowd surge at the festival on Nov. 5. He was placed on a ventilator before being pronounced brain dead earlier this week.

Crump sent the following statement to KPRC 2 Sunday night:

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But, tonight, we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also offered condolences to Ezra’s family via Twitter Sunday night.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offers condolences after learning of little Ezra's death. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

His passing now brings the death toll to 10.

Ad

Ezra was transported to a hospital after he and his father were trapped in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival. His grandfather said both of them were trampled.

As a result, Ezra suffered multiple injuries to his liver and lungs, and had swelling of the brain, according to his family.

Ezra’s family created a GoFundMe to help with future expenses.

SEE MORE:

KPRC 2 Investigates: HFD’s Official Astroworld Concert Activity Log

16-year-old Heights HS student who died at Astroworld Festival to be laid to rest

Victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy honored at high school football game

Ad

18-year-old Astroworld concertgoer caught on video trying to stop show after getting caught in crowd surge

‘Extremely complex’: Lead attorney in 2017 Las Vegas shooting assesses Astroworld Festival case

Astroworld Festival security guard says he had no training or experience ahead of event

Verified ways to help: GoFundMe launches Astroworld Festival Relief Hub