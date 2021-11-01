Partly Cloudy icon
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Memorial Park jogger expected in court Monday

KPRC 2 Staff

Terrian Leescott Brewer is wanted for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
HOUSTON – A man who allegedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a jogger in Memorial Park in late September is expected to appear in court Monday.

30-year-old Terrian Leescott Brewer is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the horrific incident, which occurred on Sept. 29.

During a probable cause hearing Saturday, a judge called Brewer a threat to public safety and denied him bond.

Court records show Brewer is a convicted felon who had been out on bond for an alleged robbery when the Sept. 29 assault occurred.

The jogger told police a man robbed and sexually assaulted her the night of Sept. 29. As she was running near E. Memorial Loop Dr. around 11 p.m., a man grabbed her from behind, threatened her with a sharp plastic object and demanded money from her. When she struggled to free herself from his grasp, the man warned her he had a gun, and had shot people for less than what he was asking her for, according to court documents.

What ensued was a night of terror during which the man sexually assaulted the woman at numerous locations around the park while intermittently demanding money from her.

Ultimately, the woman got help from a man who had been walking his dog. The Good Samaritan called police and stayed with the jogger until help arrived.

Investigators identified Brewer as a suspect in the case and arrested him Friday.

