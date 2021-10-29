Watch live: HPD provides update after man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Memorial Park jogger arrested

HOUSTON – A man who allegedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a jogger in Memorial Park in late September was arrested Friday, Houston police said.

Terrian Leescott Brewer, 30, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the horrific incident, which occurred on Sept. 29.

The victim told police a man robbed and sexually assaulted her. As she was running near E. Memorial Loop Dr. around 11 p.m., a man grabbed her from behind, threatened her with a sharp plastic object and demanded money from her. When she struggled to free herself from his grasp, the man warned her he had a gun, and had shot people for less than what he was asking her for, according to court documents.

What ensued was a night of terror during which the man sexually assaulted the woman at numerous locations around the park while intermittently demanding money from her.

Court documents state the man drove the jogger to her car and forced her to give him her cash, cellphone, Apple watch, purse and Texas Driver’s license before making her transfer money to him using CashApp and Venmo accounts. At another point during the night, he drove the woman to a gas station and used her credit card to gas up his car.

Ultimately, the woman got help from a man who had been walking his dog. The Good Samaritan called police and stayed with the jogger until help arrived.

The suspect fled the scene in a white four-door sedan. Police later located a sedan matching the jogger’s description. Investigators learned the vehicle was registered to another woman who was allegedly a victim of Brewer’s, according to court documents.

The Houston Police Department said it would discuss Brewer’s arrest in a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today. KPRC 2 will carry the news conference live in the video player at the top of the page.