WANTED: Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Memorial Park jogger

HOUSTON – Houston police need the public’s assistance getting a brutal suspect off the streets. The cold-blooded criminal allegedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a jogger in Memorial Park while she was training for a marathon.

Terrian Leescott Brewer, 30, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

On Sept. 29, a woman was running near E. Memorial Loop Dr. late at night as she prepared for her upcoming event. The woman said, shortly after 11 p.m., she began to get tired around the one-mile mark and stopped to rest at a light pole. The suspect, at first, ran past her, then allegedly turned around and began to walk in her direction.

The victim said the suspect grabbed her from behind, placed his arm around her neck and held a sharp plastic object close to the side of it. He ripped an earring out of her left ear, then demanded money, claiming he needed it for gas, according to court documents.

Ad

The woman said when she tried to free herself, Brewer warned her that he had six shots in his gun, and had shot people for less than what he was asking her for.

Brewer then began to rummage through the jogger’s pockets, finding the pepper spray she kept for protection. He took it and threatened to use the pepper spray on her if she tried to run away, investigators said.

Brewer dragged the woman to an unlit trail, where he sexually assaulted her the first time, investigators said.

He then allegedly forced the woman to walk to his car - a white sedan with no door handles on the right front passenger and left rear passenger doors - and sexually assaulted her again. Documents state the suspect drove the victim to her car, where he forced her to give him her cash, cellphone, Apple watch, purse and Texas Driver’s license, in addition to making her transfer money to CashApp and Venmo accounts. He also drove the woman to a gas station, where he used the woman’s credit card to purchase gas for his car, before driving her back to the park to continue her night of terror.

Ad

According to investigators, he continued to sexually assault the woman as he drove to multiple spots around the park.

The victim said he also took her into one of the park’s bathrooms, where he sexually assaulted her yet again. The victim told investigators that she continuously pleaded for mercy, cries he ignored.

The woman said Brewer ordered her to clean herself up as he exited the bathroom. The woman was able to get the attention of a man walking his dog and told him she had been raped. The good Samaritan called police and stayed with the woman until help arrived. He also allowed her to use his cellphone to call a friend.

Police were able to ping the location of the stolen cellphone. They located a white sedan, matching the description of the vehicle the jogger said she was raped in, at an apartment complex. The car was registered to another woman who was allegedly a victim of Brewer’s.

Ad

Police developed a photo lineup and the woman identified Brewer as her attacker. A warrant was issued for his arrest, however, he remains on the loose.

Brewer stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Documents show Brewer has a lengthy criminal history with charges dating back to 2008 for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault of a family member and aggravated kidnapping. He was convicted and sentence to serve 10 years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

This case is being investigated by Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division-Adult Sex Crimes Unit.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.