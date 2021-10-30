Judge denies bond for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting jogger in Memorial Park

Terrian Leescott Brewster appeared in PC court Saturday morning, where a judge denied all bond due to his previous convictions.

HOUSTON – A judge denied bond for 30-year-old Terrian Leescott Brewer who appeared in front of a judge Saturday morning.

Brewer was indicted for several aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon, which included assaulting a family member.

During a court session Saturday morning, a judge announced that Brewer was denied bond due to his previous alleged bond revocations. She also reiterated that Brewer is not willing to comply with any bond condition set forth.

RELATED: Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Memorial Park jogger arrested

Bond would have been set to $50,000 for each of the cases and $5,000 for his criminal mischief case if granted. Brewer would also need to surrender any travel documents, subject to random drug testing and 24-hour house arrest, and not possess any weapons.

Ad

The judge also issued a restraining order against Brewer, which prohibits him from making contact with the alleged victim.

Brewer was let out on bond for several cases including a robbery in February but that was revoked in December of last year for failing to comply with bond conditions.