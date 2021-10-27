5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Oct. 27

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson scores past Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Oct. 27:

1. Medical examiner: Death of child whose remains found in west Harris County apartment ruled homicide

Authorities have confirmed that the death of a child whose skeletal remains were found in a west Harris County apartment with three siblings has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, the child suffered homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.

The heartbreaking story out of the Houston area has captured headlines across the country. It involves three brothers, ages 15, 10 and 7, left alone in an apartment for months, while the body of their 9-year-old brother was decaying inside another room in the home.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were sent around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check at the apartment located at 3535 Green Crest after the 15-year-old called and said his younger brother had been dead for a year in the apartment.

Read more.

Ad

2. Woman, man charged after child’s remains were found expected to appear in court Wednesday

A woman and man that were taken into custody and charged late Tuesday, two days after the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in west Harris County, are expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The mother of the children, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, was charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (corpse). Her bond has been set at $25,000-- $15,000 for the injury to child by omission charge, and $10,000 for the tampering with evidence (human corpse) charge.

Her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, 31, was charged with murder in the death of the Williams’ child, whose skeletal remains were found in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The boy was eight years old when he died, deputies said.

Read more.

Ad

3. Tornado warning issued for parts of southeast Texas

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeast Texas as a part of the advancing cold front moving through this morning.

This strong cold front is bringing heavy rain, strong (and potentially damaging) winds and on the back side of the front, much lower temperatures.

The storms are out of here at noon and the rest of the day will be dry and breezy.

Read more.

4. Houston Astros drop World Series opener to Atlanta Braves 6-2

The Houston Astros didn’t get off to the best of starts in the World Series, and the early damage inflicted by the Atlanta Braves was enough to key a 6-2 Astros loss in Game 1.

Neither team’s starting pitcher made it through three innings. For the Braves, Charlie Morton left with an ankle injury that will end his World Series. For the Astros, Framber Valdez could not duplicate his strong performance from Game 5 of the ALCS. In this contest, Valdez gave up a solo home run immediately to the first batter of the game, the Braves’ Jorge Soler. Austin Riley doubled in a run later in the first inning to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Ad

The Braves would score another run in the second off a fielder’s choice before Adam Duvall cranked a two-run homer in the third to build the Atlanta lead to 5-0, chasing Valdez for the night.

Read more.

5. Federal judge says Houston-area students defying dress code ban on long hair can return to class

A federal judge has temporarily ordered that some Magnolia Independent School District students disciplined for violating a dress code ban on boys having long hair can return to class without facing further consequences.

The temporary ruling from Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sued the Houston-area school district last week over its gender-based policy on behalf of seven students, including six boys and one nonbinary student ages 7-17. The plaintiffs claimed that because they wore long hair, they received harsh disciplinary action including being threatened with or sent to in-school suspension for weeks at a time. Some students were placed in an alternative disciplinary program outside of school that led to them unenrolling from the district.

Ad

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in