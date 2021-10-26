Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves: Inside the festivities at Games 1 and 2 of the 2021 World Series

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have announced details of all the festivities planned for both Games 1 and 2 of the World Series taking place at Minute Maid Park.

Prior to the start of the game, the Astros will host their outdoor Street Fest which brings attractions, food, and photo opportunities for attendees. You must have a game ticket to enter the event.

Here is what Astros fans and Houstonians can expect for the next two days:

STREET FEST: Opens at 4 p.m. during all home games. Includes games, photo-ops, and food. (Game ticket required, more info here.)

GAME TIME: 7:09 p.m. (both games)

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Emmy award-winning actress and musical artist Keke Palmer (Game 1); U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Giavanni Walker (Game 2)

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Astros legend Craig Biggio will throw the first ceremonial pitch before the start of Game 1. Jeff Bagwell will throw the pitch before Game 2.

Ad

“PLAY BALL” CALL: Former wide receiver for the Houston Texans Andre Johnson will announce the call for Game 1.