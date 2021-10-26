Houston Astros add Marwin Gonzalez to World Series roster, replacing Jake Meyers

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Yuli Gurriel #10 after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros finalized their World Series on Tuesday in preparation for Game 1, adding veteran Marwin Gonzalez for the injured Jake Meyers.

Gonzalez is a longtime fan favorite for Astros fans after spending 2012-2018 with the team, including 2017′s championship season. He rejoined the team this year after stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, and after Boston had designated him for assignment.

For the season, Gonzalez hit .176 in 14 games with the Astros, with half of his six hits for homers, and he drove in eight runs. Gonzalez had his career best year in 2017, when he hit .303 with 23 home runs and 90 RBI in 134 games.

Meyers hurt his left shoulder crashing into the wall trying to make a play in Game 4 of the ALDS, when the Astros clinched over the White Sox. The rookie quickly endeared himself to Astros fans this year in his rookie season, hitting .260 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 49 games after hitting .343 with the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters. He had been batting .375 in his four games of action in the postseason. Much like teammate Lance McCullers Jr., who also got hurt in the same game, Meyers hasn’t played since his injury. Now, Meyers will join McCullers on the taxi squad.

Other than that, the Astros’ World Series roster is similar to their ALCS roster, with 13 pitchers being carried along with two catchers, now six infielders with Gonzalez on the roster, and five outfielders.