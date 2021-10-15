Lance McCullers Jr. not on Astros’ finalized ALCS roster

HOUSTON – The Astros released their finalized ALCS roster on Friday, and their ace, Lance McCullers Jr., is not listed.
The star pitcher had left Game 4 of the ALDS in Chicago after 4 innings and 73 pitches. After the game, as the Astros celebrated their ALDS victory, McCullers told reporters he had been experiencing tightness in his arm at the beginning of the fourth inning.
Concern was immediate, given his prior Tommy John surgery. It was reported he could be out, but today’s announcement makes it official.
While McCullers isn’t on the ALCS roster, he is on the taxi squad that will be with the team for emergency recall purposes, as needed. According to MLB’s terminology, “players on the Taxi Squad are permitted to work out with the Major League Club but are not permitted to be in uniform and in the dugout during games.”
Right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi and lefthander Blake Taylor take the roster spots of McCullers and Garrett Stubbs, who joins McCullers on the taxi squad.
In two postseason starts spanning 10.2 innings, McCullers was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA. In the regular season, McCullers had a 13-5 record with a 3.16 ERA, with 185 strikeouts in 162.1 innings pitched.
The Astros said they would give more information on McCullers’ status at a later date.
Here is the Astros’ complete ALCS roster, as released on Friday, by position:
PITCHERS
- RHP Luis Garcia
- RHP Yimi Garcia
- RHP Kendall Graveman
- RHP Zack Greinke
- RHP Cristian Javier
- RHP Phil Maton
- RHP Jake Odorizzi
- RHP Ryan Pressly
- LHP Brooks Raley
- RHP Ryne Stanek
- LHP Blake Taylor
- RHP Jose Urquidy
- LHP Framber Valdez
CATCHERS
- Jason Castro
- Martin Maldonado
INFIELDERS
- Jose Altuve
- Alex Bregman
- Carlos Correa
- Aledmys Diaz
- Yuli Gurriel
OUTFIELDERS
- Yordan Alvarez
- Michael Brantley
- Chas McCormick
- Jake Meyers
- Jose Siri
- Kyle Tucker
