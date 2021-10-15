Lance McCullers Jr. not on Astros’ finalized ALCS roster

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON – The Astros released their finalized ALCS roster on Friday, and their ace, Lance McCullers Jr., is not listed.

The star pitcher had left Game 4 of the ALDS in Chicago after 4 innings and 73 pitches. After the game, as the Astros celebrated their ALDS victory, McCullers told reporters he had been experiencing tightness in his arm at the beginning of the fourth inning.

Concern was immediate, given his prior Tommy John surgery. It was reported he could be out, but today’s announcement makes it official.

While McCullers isn’t on the ALCS roster, he is on the taxi squad that will be with the team for emergency recall purposes, as needed. According to MLB’s terminology, “players on the Taxi Squad are permitted to work out with the Major League Club but are not permitted to be in uniform and in the dugout during games.”

Right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi and lefthander Blake Taylor take the roster spots of McCullers and Garrett Stubbs, who joins McCullers on the taxi squad.

Ad

In two postseason starts spanning 10.2 innings, McCullers was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA. In the regular season, McCullers had a 13-5 record with a 3.16 ERA, with 185 strikeouts in 162.1 innings pitched.

The Astros said they would give more information on McCullers’ status at a later date.

Here is the Astros’ complete ALCS roster, as released on Friday, by position:

PITCHERS

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Cristian Javier

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Ryne Stanek

LHP Blake Taylor

RHP Jose Urquidy

LHP Framber Valdez

CATCHERS

Jason Castro

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Aledmys Diaz

Yuli Gurriel

OUTFIELDERS

Yordan Alvarez

Michael Brantley

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers

Jose Siri

Kyle Tucker

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.