Clear icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Winning Astros ALCS gear now on sale. Here’s where you can shop

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Astros, Houston Astros, Sports, ALCS
Academy stayed open late for fans shop ALCS merch
Academy stayed open late for fans shop ALCS merch

HOUSTON – Let’s go Houston!

After defeating the Red Sox Friday night to win the American League Championship title, more Astros gear is now on sale.

Academy opened late on Friday after the game and started selling a number of shirts, hats and hoodies.

Fanatics has fan gear online now including shirts, jackets, a Dooney and Burke Astros purse, and even a blinged out baseball. Check it out HERE!

Fans can also visit the Union Station Team Store, which will be open for 24-hours straight, selling Astros gear.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also had a select number of stores open late in the Houston area for fans. The company also said it will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

Several fans flocked to the stores to grab gear before the World Series Games begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email