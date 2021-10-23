Winning Astros ALCS gear now on sale. Here’s where you can shop

HOUSTON – Let’s go Houston!

After defeating the Red Sox Friday night to win the American League Championship title, more Astros gear is now on sale.

Academy opened late on Friday after the game and started selling a number of shirts, hats and hoodies.

The Houston Astros are the 2021 ALCS™ champs! And we’re here to help you celebrate the big win with officially licensed championship gear online now: https://t.co/Y37SbwL6Rj pic.twitter.com/EkfBjGs82e — Academy Sports + Outdoors (@Academy) October 23, 2021

Fanatics has fan gear online now including shirts, jackets, a Dooney and Burke Astros purse, and even a blinged out baseball. Check it out HERE!

Fans can also visit the Union Station Team Store, which will be open for 24-hours straight, selling Astros gear.

The #Astros Union Station Team Store will be open for 24 HOURS STRAIGHT‼️



We'll have breakfast in the morning, Orbit & Shooting Stars appearances, gifts with purchases and much, much more!#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/hGmdtPkidz — Houston Astros (@astros) October 23, 2021

Dick’s Sporting Goods also had a select number of stores open late in the Houston area for fans. The company also said it will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

Several fans flocked to the stores to grab gear before the World Series Games begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26.