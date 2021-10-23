LIVE: HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES: Astros defeat Red Sox, win ALCS

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series after a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the ALCS.

Yordan Alvarez continued his torrid hitting for the series, going 4-4, driving in the game’s opening run with a deep double in the first inning and also scoring the Astros’ second run with some alert baserunning off a double-play grounder.

Including this game, Alvarez hit 9-13 (.692) over his last three games with 5 RBI.

Kyle Tucker added a 3-run home run in the 8th inning for insurance.

On the mound, Luis Garcia was sharp, giving up only one hit in 5.2 innings with 7 strikeouts and a walk.

The Red Sox certainly had their chances. Perhaps Boston’s best opportunity came in the seventh inning when, with Houston leading 2-0, they had runners on the corners with 1 out. However, Kendall Graveman struck out Travis Shaw and, on the same play, Martin Maldonado threw out Alex Verdugo attempting to steal second base, and the threat was ended.

Ad

Now, the Astros head to their third World Series in five years and will await the winner of the NLCS battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The Braves are currently leading that series 3-2.