Social media shout outs pour in for the Houston Astros on their 2021 ALCS Championship

#FortheH - It’s the hashtag that’s been used throughout the playoffs. The phrase indicating the Houston Astros were playing for more than just themselves. They want another championship for the city... for the fans.
Here are some of the congratulatory messages posted on social media Friday night minutes after the Astros clinched the American League Championship.
LET'S GO!!! 🤘🤘🤘🤘— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 23, 2021
The @HoustonRockets replied to the @astros on twitter with two words: LET’S GO!!!
@houstonpolice also tweeted: Congratulations! #ForTheH
And @SheriffEd_HCSO wrote: Way to go @Astros!! WORLD SERIES BOUND!! #ForTheH
ALCS champs!!! To the ship H town!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) October 23, 2021
Congratulations to our @astros for clinching the #ALCS and making another appearance to the #WorldSeries.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 23, 2021
#Houston is proud of this team. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/yqvvpkTboX
Whistle while you win, boys!!!#TheGoldenEra #ForTheH— Geoff Blum (@blummer27) October 23, 2021
WAY TO GO ASTROS!!!! #GoStros— @MattressMack (@MattressMack) October 23, 2021
WORLD SERIES BOUND @astros!#ForTheH— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 23, 2021
THE ASTROS ARE BACK IN THE WORLD SERIES!! LFG!!!! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Dl5oQiWiZw— SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) October 23, 2021
GO ‘STROS!!!! Yay!!!!! 😊💪🏽— Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) October 23, 2021
Sometimes it feels like the only constant these days is the 'Stros chasing championships.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 23, 2021
Thanks @astros for making us proud, year after year!
We're World Series bound! #ForTheH#Worldseries
World Series bound #astros. #ForTheH— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) October 23, 2021
Feel free to change your profile photo to Stan the Man wearing his special-ordered @astros hat. #ForTheH #Houston pic.twitter.com/5sAW1mazVT— HMNS ❤️🦖🧠🌌 (@hmns) October 22, 2021