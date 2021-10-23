Social media shout outs pour in for the Houston Astros on their 2021 ALCS Championship

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

#FortheH - It’s the hashtag that’s been used throughout the playoffs. The phrase indicating the Houston Astros were playing for more than just themselves. They want another championship for the city... for the fans.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages posted on social media Friday night minutes after the Astros clinched the American League Championship.

LET'S GO!!! 🤘🤘🤘🤘 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 23, 2021

The @HoustonRockets replied to the @astros on twitter with two words: LET’S GO!!!

@houstonpolice also tweeted: Congratulations! #ForTheH

And @SheriffEd_HCSO wrote: Way to go @Astros!! WORLD SERIES BOUND!! #ForTheH

Ad

ALCS champs!!! To the ship H town!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) October 23, 2021

THE ASTROS ARE BACK IN THE WORLD SERIES!! LFG!!!! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Dl5oQiWiZw — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) October 23, 2021

GO ‘STROS!!!! Yay!!!!! 😊💪🏽 — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) October 23, 2021

Sometimes it feels like the only constant these days is the 'Stros chasing championships.



Thanks @astros for making us proud, year after year!



We're World Series bound! #ForTheH#Worldseries — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 23, 2021