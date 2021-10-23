Clear icon
Social media shout outs pour in for the Houston Astros on their 2021 ALCS Championship

Tags: Astros, World Series, MLB
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
#FortheH - It’s the hashtag that’s been used throughout the playoffs. The phrase indicating the Houston Astros were playing for more than just themselves. They want another championship for the city... for the fans.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages posted on social media Friday night minutes after the Astros clinched the American League Championship.

The @HoustonRockets replied to the @astros on twitter with two words: LET’S GO!!!

@houstonpolice also tweeted: Congratulations! #ForTheH

And @SheriffEd_HCSO wrote: Way to go @Astros!! WORLD SERIES BOUND!! #ForTheH

