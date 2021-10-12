Astros are ALCS bound! Here is the schedule for the next series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 12: Jose Altuve #27 and Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros congratulate each other after scoring on a 2- RBI double by Alex Bregman #2 during the 4th inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Astros may have had to wait a day to claim their division title in Chicago because of a weather delay, but it was worth it as the team secured a 10-1 win against the White Sox in Chicago. The team heads back to Houston with just two days before the start of the American League Championship Series. Since the Astros have the better record, they have home field advantage to start the series against the Boston Red Sox - which was a Wild Card team in these 2021 playoffs.

Scroll down for the dates you’ll be able to watch the ALCS. Game times are not yet posted.

Below that, you’ll find the National League Championship Series schedule. The matchup for the NLCS is still not set. San Francisco needs one more win against Los Angeles as does Atlanta against Milwaukee.

And we’re not ones to try to jinx anything, so let’s just say whatever two teams make it to the World Series will play Game 1 on Oct. 26. That schedule is also below.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 7)

Friday, Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 (FOX) - Red Sox at Astros (Minute Maid Park)

Saturday, Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 (FOX or FS1) - Red Sox at Astros (Minute Maid Park)

Monday, Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 (FS1) - Astros at Red Sox (Fenway Park)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 (FS1) - Astros at Red Sox (Fenway Park)

If needed....

Wednesday, Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (FS1) - Astros at Red Sox (Fenway Park)

Friday, Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (FS1) - Red Sox at Astros (Minute Maid Park)

Saturday, Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (FOX or FS1) - Red Sox at Astros (Minute Maid Park)

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 7)

Saturday, Oct. 16 NLCS Game 1 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 NLCS Game 3 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 NLCS Game 4 (TBS)

If needed....

Thursday, Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 23 NLCS Game 6 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best of 7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26 World Series Game 1 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct. 27 World Series Game 2 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Thursday, Oct. 28 Travel Day

Friday, Oct. 29 World Series Game 3 (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 30 World Series Game 4 (FOX)

If needed....

Sunday, Oct. 31 World Series Game 5 (FOX)

Monday, Nov. 1 Travel Day

Tuesday, Nov. 2 World Series Game 6 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Wednesday, Nov. 3 World Series Game 7 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)