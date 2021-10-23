PHOTOS: Astros are the 2021 ALCS champs; See some of the best images from their big night

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series after a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the ALCS.
RELATED: HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES: Astros defeat Red Sox, win ALCS
RELATED: Sound off! Which team do you want to see the Astros play in the World Series?
RELATED: Social media shout outs pour in for the Houston Astros on their 2021 ALCS Championship
RELATED: MLB Playoffs: Here’s the schedule for the end of the National League Championship Series PLUS the World Series featuring the Houston Astros
Ad
RELATED: Astros ALCS gear now on sale: Here’s where you can shop
Here are some of the best images from their big night and their big win that sends them to the World Series.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.