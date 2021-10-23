PHOTOS: Astros are the 2021 ALCS champs; See some of the best images from their big night

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series after a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the ALCS.

Here are some of the best images from their big night and their big win that sends them to the World Series.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Carlos Correa hold the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his RBI-double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez celebrates after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Astros ALCS Championship (Howard Chen KPRC 2)

Astros ALCS Championship (KPRC)

Astros ALCS Championship (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Astros ALCS Championship (KPRC)

Astros ALCS Championship (KPRC)

Astros celebrate 2021 ALCS victory on the field at Minute Maid Park (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez waits in the outfield during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Houston Astros fan cheers during the seventh inning in Game 6 of the baseball team's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker celebrates a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. and shortstop Carlos Correa celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec sits in the dugout after their loss against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox n Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Members of the Boston Red Sox react after their loss against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrates their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates with Carlos Correa after scoring on a double by Yordan Alvarez during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates a RBI-double against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a triple against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo loses his bat during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts walks to the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa tags out Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo at second to end the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Members of the Boston Red Sox watch during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after tagging out Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo at second to end the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after s double against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Adam Ottavino #0 of the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)