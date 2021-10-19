5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Oct. 19:

1. Woman detained after family member killed in shooting in northeast Houston, police say

A woman has been detained after police say she shot a family member in northeast Houston Monday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12900 block of Sarah Lanes around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man was found dead inside of the home. After a brief investigation, police said they detained one of the victim’s family members.

2. Parents of UH student who was killed during road-rage shooting calls for change

The parents of 20-year-old Humphrey Magwira said their son, a University of Houston student, was intelligent bright and caring.

“He was a good kid, a very good kid,” said Humphrey’s mother, Josephine Kuyangana.

Humphrey’s parents said their son loved to play soccer and loved computers.

“He was so bright and hardworking,” said Humphrey’s father, Exuperius Magwira.

Humphrey was a second-year student at the University of Houston who was studying computer engineering. The college student was also working a part-time internship in computer science.

His family was left devastated when they learned what happened.

3. KPRC 2 Traffic Exclusive: Here is when the 59/610 connector ramps in the Galleria area will be fully open

This is the busiest interchange in Texas, with more than 250,000 vehicles traveling through 59 and 610 a day! Major work has been underway for quite some time now, and TxDOT’s most recent accomplishment: opening the connector ramps that lead drivers into the Galleria area. These connector ramps were supposed to be shut down for six to eight months, when they first closed during the summer.

4. Texans to release longtime defensive end Whitney Mercilus

The Houston Texans are cutting veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

Mercilus has been with the Texans ever since he was the team’s first-round pick, 26th overall, in 2012. His 57 sacks rank second in team history only to J.J. Watt, who is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. In six games this season with the Texans, Mercilus had three sacks and four tackles for loss. Mercilus had signed a 4-year extension with Houston in late 2019.

Multiple reports also indicate the Texans are cutting ties with kick returner Andre Roberts, who had just joined the club this offseason after stints with six other NFL teams. Roberts had made the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons before this one with the Texans.

5. Astros dropped 12-3 by Red Sox in Game 3, now trail series 2-1

The first game in Boston wasn’t too much different than the last one in Houston, with the Astros giving up runs early on the way to a blowout loss.

The final score of Game 3? Boston wins 12-3 and, as a result, now leads the best-of-7 ALCS 2-1.

Jose Urquidy received the start for the Astros, and he was solid in the first inning. However, things fell apart in the second inning when the Red Sox scored six runs, with most of the damage coming on a grand slam by Kyle Schwarber. The grand slam was the Red Sox’s third in two games against Houston.

