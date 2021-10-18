Texas Monthly releases Top 50 Texas BBQ list of 2021: find out which Houston spots made the cut

Texas Monthly released their annual top 50 ranking of Texas BBQ joints, and a Houston establishment is near the very top of the list.

50 spots are listed, but only 10 of them are ranked - and Houston’s own Truth BBQ, located in the Heights, finished third on the list that covers the entire state of Texas. The publication called Truth “transcendant,” gives credit for the atmosphere and service, and notes the ribs and brisket could go sauce-free and still taste amazing.

As for the coveted top spot overall, Fort Worth’s Goldee’s Barbecue received this year’s honor from Texas Monthly.

Other Houston-area spots getting acclaim in the Top 50, in no particular order:

Blood Bros. BBQ (Bellaire)

Feges BBQ (Houston)

Brett’s BBQ Shop (Katy)

Killen’s Barbecue (Pearland)

CorkScrew BBQ (Spring)

Tejas Chocolate + BBQ (Tomball)

Texas Monthly also came out with an additional 50 spots for their Honorable Mention list, and these are the Houston-area BBQ joints getting recognition there, in no particular order:

Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market (Fulshear)

Gatlin’s BBQ (Houston)

Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue (Houston)

Roegel’s Barbecue Co. (Houston)

Harlem Road Texas BBQ (Richmond)

As noted by the publication, Texas Monthly had 32 of their editorial staffers and three freelancers visit 411 barbecue spots around the state over a span of eight weeks to come up with this list, with the most promising establishments getting follow-up visits to determine a top 10. This is Texas Monthly’s sixth such list since 1997.