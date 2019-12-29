‘Now it’s time to rock on’: Whitney Mercilus signs 4-year contract extension with Texans

HOUSTON – According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have signed Whitney Mercilus to a 4-year contract extension. Multiple reports say the contract is worth $54 million, with $28.5 million guaranteed.

Bill O’Brien has hinted recently he wanted to lock up the veteran pass rusher and did so Saturday. Mercilus is 29 years old and having one of his best seasons with 7.5 sacks plus a career-high four forced fumbles. Mercilus has also picked up the first two interceptions of his career this season.

Mercilus has played eight seasons for the Texans, playing at least 15 games in seven of them.

Whitney Mercilus’ statement on his contract extension: pic.twitter.com/PlHfdD1KQF — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 28, 2019

TEXANS SIGN ANGER

The Houston Texans have been busy on Saturday, also giving punter Bryan Anger a 3-year contract.

Anger is averaging 46.2 yards per punt on a career-low 40 punts. Anger beat out Trevor Daniel in-season for the punter job. Daniel punted for the Texans in 2018, and two games in 2019 after beating out long-time punter Shane Lechler.