Watch live: Officials release bodycam footage of shooting that left Senior Officer William Jeffrey dead, wounded Sgt. Michael Vance

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will be joined by area law enforcement leaders to release bodycam footage related to the September 20 shooting that killed one police officer and wounded another.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey was killed and another officer, Sgt. Michael Vance, was wounded while trying to arrest a man on drug charges in northeast Harris County.

Deon Ledet , the 31-year-old man whom the officers were attempting to arrest on drug charges, was also killed in the shooting.

Jeffrey was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting. Sgt. Charles Vance was transported in serious but stable condition and was released from the hospital several days later.

Jeffrey joined the Houston Police Department in 1990. He was 54. Vance joined the department in 1998. Vance is 49.

At about 7:30 a.m., the officers arrived at an apartment complex at 5350 Aeropark Drive to serve a felony warrant. The pair knocked on the door to Ledet’s unit and spoke with the woman who answered the door before Ledet began firing on them. The officers returned fire, fatally striking Ledet.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into the shooting.

