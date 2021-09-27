The most powerful, emotional moments from mourners at the funeral for HPD’s William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey

HOUSTON – Monday was a solemn day for the Houston Police Department, family and friends of Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey.

Jeffrey was fatally shot and HPD Sergeant Michael Vance was wounded while serving two felony warrants at an apartment complex at 5350 Aeropark Drive, police said. Officers said the suspect, who had opened fire upon the officers, was fatally shot by officers returning fire.

Here are some of the most powerful remembrances from mourners Monday:

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner:

“So many people have said, what can you do, what can we do, and some old some young, and the people who are too old to join a police department. Keep praying for us and be good witnesses, But let me tell you something, because Bill would want this call to honor and call to service, young men and young women in this community and our community. This is an honorable profession, consider it. Consider it, step up and let’s do something but much love to this family today, and much loved our city and our police department. Thank you. I’m honored to stand today. Thank you so much.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

“Take your place of honor among those who have gone before, and know you will be remembered for now and ever more. I Sylvester Turner, mayor of city of Houston, hereby proudly proclaim this day, Sept. 27, 2021 as Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey Day in the city of Houston, this will be forever his day because of the life of service. He gave to this city, my mom and dad used to always say the worst sin you can commit is the sin of in gratitude. Today, the city of Houston. All of us come together to say, Bill, thank you for giving of yourself to the city, and to this family. We lift you up, and may God undergird you every single day.”

Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey’s daughter Lacie: