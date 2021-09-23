Funeral details released for HPD Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released the funeral details for Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday morning.

Jeffrey was fatally shot and HPD Sergeant Michael Vance was wounded while serving two felony warrants at an apartment complex at 5350 Aeropark Drive, police said. Officers said the suspect, who had opened fire upon the officers, was fatally shot by officers returning fire.

The funeral service will be held on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston, located at 14505 Gulf Freeway. Jeffrey’s body will be escorted from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church Houston on Monday morning.

HPD said it will provide further details on the departure and arrival times, and escort route once finalized.

The general public is welcome to attend. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating will be limited.

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church. There are no burial services currently planned, but HPD said if they are planned, they will likely remain private.