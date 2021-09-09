Third suspect charged in fatal shootings of New Orleans police detective, his friend in Galleria area

HOUSTON – Houston police said they have arrested a third person in the fatal shootings of a New Orleans police detective and his friend.

Court documents say Khalil Jden Nelson, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

ARRESTED: The third & final suspect, Khalil Nelson, 19, is arrested & charged with 2 counts of capital murder in the deaths of @NOPDNews Det. Briscoe & Dyrin Riculfy.



Suspects Jackson & Jenkins are also charged with 2 counts of capital murder.



More info: https://t.co/qyNUD8FJrk https://t.co/pwKZA5X6PP pic.twitter.com/v4CyM3lH9Y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2021

Dyrin Riculfy, 43, and New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe, 41, were shot at Grotto Ristorante located at 4715 Westheimer Rd. on August 21 while on a trip with friends from a well-known New Orleans social club, police said.

Everett Briscoe and Dyrin Riculfy (KPRC 2)

Briscoe was pronounced dead at a local hospital and Riculfy remained in critical condition, later dying from his injuries on August 31.

Ad

RELATED: ‘How did this happen?’ Family, friends mourn death of off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in Houston

RELATED: $10K reward offered after off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Galleria restaurant

Investigators said Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, have been in custody and were each charged with two counts of capital murder.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were arrested the in killing of New Orleans detective in Houston. (Courtesy HPD)

A Houston police investigator said they believe the suspects were involved in a “robbery gone bad,” and that there is surveillance of the men at “several locations” stalking, then robbing people.

Ad

RELATED: Reward increased to $100K in killing of NOLA officer gunned down at Houston restaurant

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What happened?

Police said Briscoe, Riculfy and other men from their social club were dining on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante when two male suspects wearing hoodies approached them and attempted to rob them.

HPD said one or more of the suspects fired at the victims, hitting them both. The suspects fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

Emergency response crews transported both victims to a local hospital, where Briscoe was pronounced dead, according to HPD.

Ad

Police said further investigation lead to the arrest of Jackson and Jenkins as suspects in the shooting.