Man shot along with slain New Orleans detective at Houston restaurant has also died, authorities say

HOUSTON – The second man injured in a shooting at a Houston restaurant that killed a detective from New Orleans has died, authorities said.

Dyrin Riculfy, 43, who had been hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting at the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria area, reportedly passed away Tuesday from his injuries.

Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, was fatally shot at the restaurant while on a trip with friends from a well-known New Orleans social club.

Investigators said Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, are in custody and charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. Their charges are expected to be upgraded.

There is a third person of interest, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, but no information was released on that person in the Friday news conference.

A $100,000 reward was offered in the case. Crime Stoppers said the arrests may result in the largest reward payout in the organization’s history.

A Houston police investigator said they believe the suspects were involved in a “robbery gone bad,” and that there is surveillance of the men at “several locations” stalking, then robbing people..

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Mayor Turner highlighted a tip to Crime Stoppers for helping crack the case.

“I am grateful to members of the community who called in tips, including one to Crime Stoppers Houston, that led to an arrest in this case,” he said.

